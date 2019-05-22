|
Kenneth A. Freutel 1921—2019
Kenneth A. Freutel, Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather.
Kenneth A. Freutel of Rockford IL died May 20, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Kenneth was the second of five sons, born to Frederick and Louise ( Huebner) Freutel. Born Nov. 16, 1921 in Chicago, IL. Graduated from Lane Technical Highschool class of 1939 in Chicago.
Ken was a U.S. Army aircorps veteran of WWII. He attended Valparaiso University before the war and graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology after the war. Ken was the first in his family to graduate college and was proud that all 5 of his children graduated with at least 1 degree-some more than 1.
He worked as an electrical engineer and manager for a total of 44 years for various companies in Chicago and suburbs and in Rockford for Ipsen Industries.
He helped design and produce equipment utilizing high frequency induction and dielectric heating in the then emerging fields of semi-conductor production and refining of silicon and germanium and other rare crystals.
He once participated in a demonstration of very high frequency dielectric heating of ceramics in the direct presence of Dr. Enrico Fermi, the famed atomic energy scientist.
Ken obtained several patents for his employers as a result of his work.
He always took an interest in children and their activities and was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years, a SS Supt. A VBS Supt, and held various church offices in several congregations.
Ken enjoyed golfing and building yard projects using wood and stone. He also enjoyed making small wooden items for gifts for children, friends, shut ins, and those with special needs.
He was married to Helen B. Freutel (Nee Williams) for 59 years. She died in 2001 and he was looking forward to rejoining her in heaven.
Survivors include 5 children; Linda (Daryl) Anderson, Karen Gugliuzza, Kenneth W. (Virginia), Susan (John) Hoeflich, Charles (Dawn) 7 Grandchildren; Michael (Kelli) Stephen (Andrea) Kooi, Marc Gugliuzza, Julia (Gary) Cook, David Hoeflich, Jennifer and Brianna Freutel, 10 Great grandchildren; Rev. Nickolas (Dawn) Zackary (Tiffany), Jacob, James, Maxwell, Kristina Kooi, Ryan, Erin, Thomas Gugliuzza, William, Alison Cook. Great-Great grandchild; Mia Kooi. Additional survivor; brother Raymond (Diane)
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 59 years, Helen (Nee Williams) Brothers; Frederick, Vernon, and Richard. Grandson Charles, and great granddaughter Kaitlin Kooi.
A funeral service for Ken will be held Saturday May, 25 at 10AM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church located at 2001 N. Alpine Rd. - Rockford, IL 61107. A visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019