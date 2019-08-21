|
Kenneth E. Ellis 1950—2019
Kenneth E. Ellis, 69, of Roscoe, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born May 4, 1950, in Rockford, the son of Edward and Kathryn (Stevens) Ellis. Graduate of Harlem High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Rockford College. Ken married Deloris A. McKelvey, in Loves Park on July 24, 1971. He owned Ellis & Ellis Inc. formerly Ed Ellis & Son Mobil. Ken was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ken enjoyed fixing race cars, watching NASCAR, the Brewers and the Packers. His three children and four grandchildren were his world. He was always their quietest cheerleader at any event. Ken loved dogs, especially his dog, Chewie. Survived by his wife, Deloris; children, Tim (Eva) Ellis of Rockford, Crystal Ellis of S. Beloit, and Bryan (Nikky) Ellis of Loves Park; grandchildren, Kayden, Melanie, Samantha and Hunter Ellis. Predeceased by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford with Pastor Eric Lemonholm. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or Vets Roll c/o Finnegan's RV, 1777 Garden St., South Beloit, IL 61080. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019