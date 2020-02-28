|
|
Kenneth Francis Ritz 1935—2020
Kenneth Francis Ritz died peacefully at his home on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his children (at least those he knew of) and closest friends. After a lifetime of near misses from fox hunting accidents, polo accidents, car accidents and ex-girlfriends, he went out as he wished, at his stately home -with as many lights turned off as possible. Ken lived an extraordinary life. Born in Venice, IL near East St. Louis in 1935 to Rose and Frank Ritz, he was well-known for his athletic prowess, especially on the football field. Nicknamed "The Phantom," he was a star running back who went to college on a scholarship. After graduating from the University of Toledo, he received his J.D. from the University of Illinois. After active duty as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Infantry (he cited his service frequently for Veteran's Day discounts at restaurants), he moved to Rockford to begin his esteemed career in law. He began practicing in 1960 and retired in 2015. He refused to go to the bar association dinner to receive his 50 -year plaque, lest anyone think he was old. His love of polo defined him. He was fond of referencing a Wall Street Journal feature which stated "The game is as close to pure unstepped-on macho as you're going to find in America. You must be able to ride like Geronimo, have the hand-eye coordination of Jimmy Connors and the disposition of Atilla the Hun." Ken was an exceptional player who participated in tournaments all over the United States. He kept a stable of horses for most of his adult life. He introduced his family (assorted wives, children and girlfriends) to all things equestrian. He was the Master of Hounds for the Oak Brook Hunt Club during the 1970's. In spite of his expertise, his hobbies landed him in the hospital no less than a dozen times. He insisted on returning to polo after one accident which left him unconscious for 11 days and significantly damaged his peripheral vision. Soon after, a horse had "a damned heart attack and dropped dead" underneath him and exacerbated all previous injuries. Nonetheless, he continued driving, using the broken white lines to center himself betwixt the two lanes. Ken was a voracious reader. His shelves included works by Flannery O'Connor, Euripides, Jane Austen, P.J. O'Rourke and Joseph Heller (CATCH 22 was his favorite). He was a gifted writer, deftly able to balance self-deprecating wit with keen human observation. As such, he published a book which chronicled his life in romance and sport entitled NAZI HILLBILLY – A TALE OF SEX (*hardly any) and VIOLENCE (*too much). He also wrote "Chapter 11: Bankruptcy for Rich People – a practical guide for Creditors and Debtors" which was not intended to be a companion piece, but served as such nonetheless. He was an accomplished amateur magician performing shows at for birthday parties, retirement homes and local political fundraisers. He loved music of all kinds, but particularly country music. He was most happy driving a pick-up truck. He loved flat diet soda, which required him to shake cans and release carbonation in a manner that no other human has been able to duplicate. He played both the guitar and piano extremely well. His children did not grow up on nursery rhymes but instead knew every word to Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried." After decades of participation in adrenaline-driven sports, he focused his attention on his golf game. He was a frequent disruptor of Ladies Day at the Rockford Country Club where he teed-off from any hole of his choosing until reprimanded. Anyone who knew him knew of his legendary wit, his eccentricities and his flamboyance. He loved to entertain at his home whether it was his annual Christmas soiree or hosting meals for his close inner circle of friends. What is not as well-known was that he led a life of quiet generosity towards those who were having a difficult time. As much as he enjoyed regaling friends and family with tales of various accomplishments, he was more low-key in terms of "doing right" by those less fortunate. Unless of course, you could not understand his "Sunrise Biscuits" order at the drive-thru. He is survived by his children Jay Michael Ritz (Shreveport, LA), Stephanie Ritz (Los Angeles) and Charles Ritz (Chicago). He is predeceased by his daughter Allison Ritz. The family wishes to thank all of the people who took such good care of him during his last chapter.
A memorial will be held in the Spring. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020