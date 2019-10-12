|
Kenneth Gearhart Sr. 1937—2019
Kenneth Dale Gearhart Sr., 82, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in his home.
He was born July 7, 1937 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Jesse J. and Lucille M. (Billeadau) Gearhart. Ken was a 1955 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He was a former member of the U.S. Navy Reserves. Ken married Ann M. Backenkeller-Kelsey on June 26, 2004 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Ken started his working career with Town & Country Builders, Gearhart T.V. & Appliance and became the owner and operator of Gearhart Beloit Central Service, retiring in 2010. Ken loved to camp and was an avid golfer having two holes in one. He was a member of the Beloit Rotary Club, and the Illinois State Bowling Hall of Fame. Ken was proud of the fact that he bowled three 300 games and an 800 series.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Gearhart of Rockton, IL; children, Leslie Gearhart of Beloit, WI, Shelly (Bob) Halgren of Coppell, TX, Ken (Jody) Gearhart Jr. of Beloit, WI, Jodi Gearhart of Beloit, WI, and Mickey (Rob) Irish of Bagley, WI; step children, Greg (Karyn) Kelsey of Dumfries, VA, and Brian (Sheila) Kelsey of Forreston, IL; grandchildren, Charlie, Reilly, Eric, Brittany, Lindsey, Jess, Richie, Shane, Danielle, Ashley, Erin, Guy, Adam, Chris, Stephen, David, Spencer, and Evan; 11 great grand children and two on the way; sister, Sherry (Leo) Hall of South Beloit, IL; mother of his children, Sandi Gearhart of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Blackie.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Margaret Smiley; grandchildren, Melissa, Micala, Andrew and Cole; and brother, Donald Gearhart.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockford, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Scripture service at 4:45 p.m.
Memorials may be given in his name to the OLA God's Fund.
