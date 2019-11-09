|
Kenneth J. Roeh 1929—2019
MADISON, WI – Kenneth J. Roeh, age 90, entered eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Sebring Assisted Living Facility. Ken was born on May 11, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, as the first child to Leonard and Lydia (Klingebiel) Roeh. Ken was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Ken is survived by the love of his life, Suzanne; children, Kathryn Ann Enge and Karen Blomgren; stepson, Jason Ostic; and his beloved rescue dog, Bucky. Additional survivors include his brother, Art; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jill and Daniel Enge and Michelle and Lizzy Blomgren; and step-grandchildren, Aaron and Karissa Ostic. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Dietz; and daughter, Kristen Robertson.
A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with Pastors Mike Brown and Bill White presiding.
Memorials may be made in Ken's name to Bethel Lutheran Church at https://onrealm.org/bethelmadison/-/give/now or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019