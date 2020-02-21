|
Kenneth "Al" Johnson Oct 4 1934—Nov 7 2019
Kenneth A. "Al" Johnson, 85, died of natural causes November 7, 2019, in his home in Harlingen, Texas. Born in 1934 in Darlington, WI. to Kenneth E. and Florence Talbott Johnson. The family moved to Rockford, IL when Al was a youngster. Al married Barbara Bittner on Nov. 8,1953. Al was a mechanic all his life following in his father's footsteps. Before moving to Texas, Al and Barb lived in Winnebago, IL. for many years. He is survived by his daughters, Kay "Kaylyn" Groves and Deanna (Robert) Cloyed. Also, surviving siblings: Gene Johnson, Jane (Ken) Clapper, Marcia Ann (Steve) Chiodini and Leonard (Linda) Johnson. He is predeceased in death by his bride of 60 years, Barbara Jean Bittner Johnson; daughter, Patricia Ann Johnson; son Gerald Johnson, and great-granddaughter Ryan Annabelle Panganiban. Al and Barb had 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Both Al and Barb will be interred at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on March 10th. A memorial service will follow this summer, June 27th. in Rockford. Details to follow at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020