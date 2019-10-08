|
Kenneth Kenney 1934—2019
Kenneth L. Kenney age 85, of Loves Park, Illinois died Saturday October 5th, 2019 in the loving care of his wife Ruth. He was born September 3rd, 1934 in Lena, Illinois to Clayton and Elsie (Breed) Kenney. They were married March 18, 1967. Ken loved to drive truck and for many years worked at Winnebago Lumber, moving their supplies.
Survived by his wife Ruth Ann, two-sister-in laws, Sherry (Robert) Comer and Georgia (Thomas) Rehmstedt of Rockford and one brother-in-law, Robert Thompson of Pecatonica. Many special nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Elsie also four brothers and two sisters.
A Funeral Service will be Thursday October 10th, 2019, time 1:00 p.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois. Friends may visit on Thursday from Noon until time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019