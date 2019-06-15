|
Kenneth LaFontaine 1950—2019
Kenneth Wayne LaFontaine, 68 of Roscoe, passed away June 10, 2019 due to a sudden illness. Everyone who knew Ken knew that he valued hard work, building and running a successful business, Forest City Decorators, with his own two hands from the ground up. Ken loved his family fiercely and they all knew he would be there for them no matter what. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his hearty laugh and his Donald Duck impression he performed for his grandchildren. His presence will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege to meet him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah; son, Kenneth (Christi); five grandchildren, Lauren, Sam, Logan, Caitlin and Spencer; mother, Donna Hall; sisters, Georgann, Pam and Cindy and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Aimee.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Iron Workers Union Hall, 5640 Sockness Drive, Rockford with words of remembrance at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Walter Lawson Children's Home 1820 Walter Lawson Drive, Loves Park, IL 61111. The family was assisted by Stateline Cremations.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019