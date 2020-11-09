Kenneth R. Kohley 1939—2020Kenneth R. Kohley, 81, of Garden Prairie, IL passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 5, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born on June 8, 1939 in Naperville, IL to Ralph and Agnes (Spang) Kohley. Ken graduated high school at Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL in 1957. Ken Proudly Served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ken and Susan Messmer of Aurora, IL were joined in Holy Wedlock on March 21, 1964. The two celebrated 56 years of love and laughter, easy times and hard times, in sickness and health, joy and sadness, always together. Three children were born to this union, daughter, Marguerite; sons, Peter (too suddenly departing at the age of 21) and Christopher. Ken enjoyed spending time with his children and his favorite grandson Evan and great-granddaughter Ella Claire.His faith was important to Ken and he helped as an altar server and extraordinary minister at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL.Ken served on the Boone County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for many years and helped in all activities of this organization. Ken's greatest joy was his life long career in dairy and grain farming as he displayed true dedication to the care of his "many girls" and love for the land he worked.Ken enjoyed many extracurricular activities during and after retirement. Lawn mowing, visits to Uncle John's Coffee-Shop, mowing, Boone County Fair, lawn mowing, parades, gossiping with neighbors and other famers, farm auctions and lawn mowing.Ken enjoyed life, had a quick wit and great sense of humor and was a friend to everyone he met.Ken is survived by wife, Susan; daughter, Marguerite Kohley; son, Christopher (fiancé Tracy Tartaglia) Kohley; grandson, Evan (Martina Marsh) DuBose and sweet little great-granddaughter, Ella Claire DuBose; sister-in-law, Catherine "Toots" Kohley; brother-in-law, William Messmer; sister-in-law, Mary (Robert Hay) Messmer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son, Peter Kohley; parents; brothers, Donald and Richard (Karen) Kohley; sister, Louise (John) Ziman; nieces Paula and Laura Kohley; and beloved grandfather, John Kohley.Cremation rites have been accorded. Private Services will take place at a later date. Memorial to the family to establish a memorial in Ken's Honor.