Rock Church
6732 Harrison Ave
Rockford, IL 61108
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Church
6732 Harrison Avenue
Rockford, IL
Kenneth Ray Bailey


1966 - 2019
Kenneth Ray Bailey Obituary
Kenneth Ray Bailey 1966—2019
Kenneth Ray Bailey, 52, of Rockford, died August 30, 2019 in Javon Bea Hospital, Riverside Campus. Born November 6, 1966 in Rockford; son of William Bailey and Geraldine (Smith) Parisella. Ken worked on and off for North American Moving company since he was 18 years old.
Survivors include his children Kayla (Matt Seger) Bailey and Ryan (Cameo) Bailey; granddaughters Scarlett and Lillian; siblings Pam (Don) King and Dwayne (Chris)Bailey, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Rock
Church, 6732 Harrison Avenue, Rockford with Rev. Jared Katke officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. Stateline Cremations is
assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park.
www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
