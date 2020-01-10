Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne Jacobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Jacobson Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Jacobson 1934—2020
Kenneth Wayne Jacobson, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born January 28, 1934 in Poplar Grove, IL. Kenneth married Donna Butterfus on September 21, 1959 in Dubuque, IA. He owned and operated Ken Jacobson Plumbing and retired in 2017. Kenneth was a member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He loved animals and working out in nature. Survived by his wife, Donna; children, Julie (Mike) Henderson, Daniel (Darla) Jacobson, and David (Erin) Jacobson; grandchildren, Suzanne (Brandon) Cosgrove, Ethan Henderson, Priscilla (Casey) Morgan, Abigail (Alex) Buck, Annie (Robert) Hill, Dustin Rose, and Graham (Abigail) Jacobson; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Drew, Tanner, Malayna, Leo, Tessa, and Katie; and special friend, Dianna Murphy. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of America, especially, Nick Soria and Dr. Dale Gray for their exceptional care.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3645 W. Riverside Blvd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -