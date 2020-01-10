|
Kenneth Wayne Jacobson 1934—2020
Kenneth Wayne Jacobson, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born January 28, 1934 in Poplar Grove, IL. Kenneth married Donna Butterfus on September 21, 1959 in Dubuque, IA. He owned and operated Ken Jacobson Plumbing and retired in 2017. Kenneth was a member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He loved animals and working out in nature. Survived by his wife, Donna; children, Julie (Mike) Henderson, Daniel (Darla) Jacobson, and David (Erin) Jacobson; grandchildren, Suzanne (Brandon) Cosgrove, Ethan Henderson, Priscilla (Casey) Morgan, Abigail (Alex) Buck, Annie (Robert) Hill, Dustin Rose, and Graham (Abigail) Jacobson; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Drew, Tanner, Malayna, Leo, Tessa, and Katie; and special friend, Dianna Murphy. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of America, especially, Nick Soria and Dr. Dale Gray for their exceptional care.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3645 W. Riverside Blvd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020