Kevin H. Gilgan 1957—2019
Kevin H. Gilgan, 62, of Rockford, died on May, 31, 2019. Born April 16, 1957, in Rockford, the son of Harold and Faye (Repleloge) Gilgan. Graduate of East High School. Kevin married Jill Seedoff on May 5, 1979. She predeceased him on September 21, 2011. He later married Mary Roberts on February 20, 2015. Kevin worked for Great Lakes Rubber and Supply and was a past volunteer at the Cherry Valley Fire Department. He was active in Boys Scouts with his son. Recently, he enjoyed his time at the Sycamore Sportsman's Club with his son-in-law, Clayton. Kevin enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Kevin was happiest spending time with his family. Survived by his wife, Mary Gilgan; children, Glen (Heidi) Gilgan and their children, Aiden and Addison, Christopher (Anna Brown) Roberts and his children, Masen, Caeden, and Brooklyn, Rebecca (Clayton) Conn and their children, Griffin and Brinley; close family friend, Brisa (Delvin) Dixon and their child, Alonso; his mother-in-law, Reggie Seedoff; brothers, Greg Gilgan and Curtis (Lauren) Gilgan; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Also predeceased by his father; and father-in-law, Dave Seedoff.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the chapel. A time of sharing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019