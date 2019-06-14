Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
More Obituaries for Kevin Hecimovich
Kevin J. Hecimovich

Kevin J. Hecimovich Obituary
Kevin J. Hecimovich 1964—2019
Kevin J. Hecimovich, 55, of Rockford passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born April 4, 1964, in Ashland, WI, the son of Robert and Sharon (Klein) Hecimovich. Formerly employed by Gleason Cutting Tools. Kevin was a handyman known as "jack of all trades".
Celebration of life will be a later date. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
