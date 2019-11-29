|
|
Kevin J. McKee 1967—2019
OREGON - Kevin Joe McKee, 52, of Oregon, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 in his home following a courageous battle with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease. Born September 24, 1967 in Linton, IN the son of Michael and Virginia (Liston) McKee. Married to Lora Stevens April 18, 2009 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon. Kevin was a 1985 graduate of Central High School in Switz City, IN, received his Associates Degree from Vincennes University, his Bachelors in Agricultural Engineering from Purdue University and his Masters in Plant Pathology from the University of Illinois. He was employed for 23 years by Monsanto and most recently by CHS in Elburn. Kevin was a board member of Illinois State Certified Crop Advisors and a Certified Crop Agronomist. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Oregon, Knights of Columbus Council 1092 and an honorary 4th Degree Knight. Survived by his wife, Lora McKee of Oregon; father, Michael (Pam) McKee of Switz City, IN; daughters, Kristin (Eric) Mirro of Kalamazoo, MI and Kennideigh McKee of Stonington, IL; brother, Kristopher (Brandee) McKee of Linton, IN; father-in-law, Don Stevens of Oregon; sister-in-law, Anne Stevens of Oregon; and many special friends and caregivers. Predeceased by his mother, paternal and maternal grandparents and mother-in-law, Marge Payne Stevens. Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am Saturday December 7 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon with Rev. Joseph Naill as celebrant. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Oregon. Visitation 4:00 - 8:00pm Friday in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin's name may be made to Greater Chicago ALS Association, Oregon School Foundation or St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019