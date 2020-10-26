Kevin John Knox 1959—2020
Kevin John Knox, 61 of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully October 21, 2020 in Belvidere. He was born July 18, 1959 to Gerald and Velma (Butler) Knox at Highland Hospital in Belvidere. Kevin graduated high school and attended Trade school. He was employed with Local Union #219 as a Sheet Metal Worker producing register runs for heating and air conditioning. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Local Union #219. He loved football and the Chicago Bears, wrestling and golf. He was a fan of the History Chanel, Storage Wars and American Pickers. Kevin also loved music and good food! He was a social butterfly who lit up the room everywhere he went.
Kevin is loved and dearly missed by his mother, Velma; son, Christopher (Lynn James) Knox; daughter, Lindsey (Jeremy) Bland; sister, Brenda Douglas; grandchildren, Nico, Leia and Lydia; and many special friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald; his grandparents; brother, Mark Knox; sister, Diana Anderson; and brother in-law, Robert Douglas.
The walk-through visitation for Kevin will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd., Belvidere, IL (Please use door #4) The funeral service will be limited to close friends and family Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the church. Wearing of face mask and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to establish a memorial in his honor at a later date.
