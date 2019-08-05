|
Kevin L. Wilson 1964—2019
Kevin Lamar Wilson, 55, of Rockford, departed this earthly life after a long illness in Javon Bae Mercy Health Hospital. He was born February 29, 1964 in Rockford, IL the son of Millard and Christine Wilson. He married the former Demetress Wilkerson here in Rockford. He was the General Manager of Applebees for several years.
He leaves to cherish many loving memories; sons, Shamarrie (VoNique) Wilson of Charlotte, NC, Dewuan (Taylor) Wilson; special friend Michelle French, Brothers, Eric Wilson, Leon Phillips, Rodney Wilson, and Gregory Wilson; Sisters, Theresa (Marvin) Williams, Beverly Sockwell, Gloria (Ray) Lambert, and Vernetta (Nate) Harris; grandchildren, Jamil Wilson, Jaren Wilson, and Alaiah Wilson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kevin is predeceased by his father; wife; and brothers, Michael Wilson, and Elliot Wilson.
Service will be 1pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 At St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street, with a visitation from 11am until the time of service. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave..
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019