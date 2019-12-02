|
Kevin M. Finner 1950—2019
Kevin M. Finner, 69, of Rockford, passed away December 1, 2019 in his home. Born May 1, 1950 in Rockford; son of Harvey and Joan (Conger) Finner. He married Mary Bright September 28, 1968 in Pecatonica.
Kevin was an avid drag racer. His happy place was the racetrack. He leaves behind many friends in the racing community. His racing career spanned over a period of 50 years. He shared his passion of racing with his son, Troy. The two of them took great pride in having some of the nicest and fastest cars at the track.
He also helped his grandson, Josh get his start in racing at a young age in junior dragsters, and with Kevin's guidance he still races today.
He also enjoyed cruising with his wife and friends, traveling in his motorhome and watching his grandchildren play soccer, basketball and cheer.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Finner; children, Troy (Krista) Finner, Tami Voldrich and Tina (Karl) Capion; grandchildren, Josh (Jerika) Goike, Britany Goike, Reese and Ryan Capion; great-grandchildren, Madyson and Oliver Goike; sister, Shelley (Brad) Meyer; nieces, nephews and special friends, Phil and Cheryl, Don and Elaine, Cecil and Sue.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019