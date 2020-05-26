|
|
Kim Eisler 1939—2020
Kim AE Eisler, 80, of Rockton, IL, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital. Mom was brave enough to fight the battle of cancer successfully. It is truly heartbreaking to have our mother pass of an unexpected stroke so many years later. We do know as a family, she has passed peacefully to be with her Mother, Alice, her brothers Merlyn & Larry, and her sister Mary.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. noon Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hoffmann Schneider Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road in Dubuque, IA. Our current social distancing requirements allows ten visitors inside the building at a time.
A prayer service and burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery following the visitation. The prayer service will be live streamed on Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Facebook page. If you are not feeling well or not able to attend, please visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a memory you have of Kim, a special note to Kim's family, a virtual hug, or to view the funeral service.
Kim was born on December 5, 1939, in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Christopher J. & Mary Alice (Furlong) Justman. Kim attended school in Dubuque IA and continued her education as a licensed cosmetologist. Over the years she became a private pilot to prove to herself she could do anything. Kim married Harold Butch Tendall in 1960. They moved from Dubuque, IA to Rockford, IL for her husbands' employment in the tool & dye industry. They were married for 14 years and raised their 4 beautiful children together, Thomas Harold Tendall, Michael David Tendall, Lisa Marie Tendall (Eisler), Tina Claire Tendall (Eisler).
Kim was a stay at home mom until the late 70's. After divorcing and having 4 children from the ages of 3 to 13 years of age, she had to enter the work force.
Kim had a creative and artistic talent that needed to be shared. She started to paint and sell her paintings at art shows and open-air markets. She also worked with the Buyers Guide newspaper and created her own magazine. Kim had such talent & passion and created artistic masterpieces. Kim decided she had the strength and the desire to start her own business, Anything Wood Waterbeds. She studied, learned, and focused on creating something from nothing. Over 20 years she built a business & manufacturing facility with several locations including Freeport IL, Beloit WI, & Machesney Park, IL.
She had an incredible work ethic. After selling Anything Wood Waterbeds she started a new adventure and opened Cherry Blossom Flowers & Gifts on Main St. in Rockford. This new business gave Kim the opportunity to share her God given creative talents yet again. Her eyes would light up thru her floral arranging. She had such a strong customer following and made many close lifetime friends. She made her customers and vendors feel loved as to include them as part of her extended family.
After several years of building yet another business she decided to sell Cherry Blossom (which is still in business today) and move into a floral management position with Schnucks on Harlem Rd. in Rockford, IL and retired from Schnucks in 2011.
As Kim offered so much more, she decided retirement could be more fun and joined her children, Tom & Tina with their real estate business, Infinity Assets, LLC.
Kim gave of herself every day. Anytime she could bring a smile to someone she would do with pleasure. During the years, Kim enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas, seeing her favorite Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli in Chicago, to the crazy trips like the drive to Breckenridge CO.
She was the silent warrior always in your corner, always pouring into your strength. She was one of the most kind and giving people you would ever meet. Mom was the canvas to our family painting that will be passed to her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchild. She would want us to continue this masterpiece and have her life continue through ours by living by her examples, staying close as a family, and reminding us how important it is to live life doing something you love. Kim was the last of her generation. She had a kind and gentle soul and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include sons, Tom H. (Aysan) Tendall and Michael D. Tendall, daughters, Lisa M. (Jerry) Graff (Eisler) and Tina C. Eisler; her grandchildren, Tierra Tendall, Connor Tendall, Asya Cigirgil, Brittany Stack, Shantelle Graff, Kimberly Graff, Nicholas Graff, Jonathan Graff, Alex Kelsey, Christopher Kelsey; Great grandchild, Wesley Peppers; Nephews: Alan Justman of Plano TX and Jason Justman, of Rockford, IL; Sister-in-law, Donna Justman of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher J. & Mary Alice Justman (Furlong). Brothers, Merlyn (Donna) Justman, Lawrence W. Justman, and her Sister, Mary C. Mills.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020