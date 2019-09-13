|
|
Kim Patrick Gouker 1953—2019
Kim Patrick Gouker, 66, of Byron, IL passed away at the family home on September 10, 2019 after a short illness. He dedicated his life to conservative principles through public service and respect towards all members of the community of Ogle County and northern Illinois, and the stewardship of others including his two children. He was born on April 26, 1953 in Rockford, IL to Kenneth L. Gouker and Lea Rose LaFleur (Gouker) Samples, Kim went on to graduate from Byron High School in 1971. He then studied at Rock Valley College, ultimately receiving a Bachelor in Science degree in Economics and Math from Illinois State University. It was at Illinois State where he learned and fell in love with the principles of conservatism that guided him through life. He then chose to come back to the community of Byron, Illinois that he cherished and where he would remain to carry out his life of public service. Kim became a Certified Financial Planner, owning his own insurance, annuities and tax preparation business that served many loyal Ogle County and northern Illinois residents for over 40 years. He was most recently a Registered Representative at Asset Financial, Inc. Kim served as campaign manager for former Representative Don Manzullo, running congressional campaigns in 1990 and again in 1992, and continued to help in subsequent campaigns. In 1992 he ran the campaign that successfully elected Don Manzullo to represent Illinois's 16th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He served on the Byron District #226 school board and as the Byron City Clerk. Kim was elected to the Ogle County Board in 1996 and became the board chairman in 2012. While serving on the county board, Kim was instrumental in bringing about and guiding projects that built the County Judicial Center, renovated the Ogle County Courthouse and the construction of Ogle County's new jail that will be completed in 2020. Kim Gouker was the proud father of Joel Aaron (35) and Anna Patrice (33), to whom he taught the power of silliness and to never accept limitations that society might ascribe. He is survived by his children (Monona, WI); brother, Michael Gouker (Phoenix, AZ); sister, Victoria Davis (Streamwood, IL); niece, Tanya Davis (Carol Stream, IL); niece, Heather (Stuart) Draper (Phoenix, AZ); niece, Meghan (Jason) Hieger (Phoenix, AZ); loving companion, Heidi Swanson (Batavia, IL); and two great nieces, a great nephew, many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving community friends. He was predeceased by his parents. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Cornerstone Family Church, 205 North Peru Street in Byron, IL with Pastor Randy Snider of the church Co-officiating with the Rev. Dr. Mark Tusken pastor of St. Mark's Church in Geneva, IL. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday evening at the Cornerstone Family Church. Burial will be at the Byron Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund is established for Dark Horse Lodge, 1951 Swor Road, Springville, TN 38256, a retreat center for Veteran's. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home in Byron, IL is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019