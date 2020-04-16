|
Kimberly "Kim" Benson-Gray 1968—2020
Kimberly Benson 51 years old passed away in the early morning hours of April 10, 2020. Kim and her boyfriend Randy were vacationing in Hawaii when she became suddenly ill. Kim is survived by her parents: Ruth Eversoll and Bill Benson. Her siblings: Tamara Benson, Jennifer Rose Heflin, Nicole Benson, and William Benson. Her children: Kolton Benson, Nicolas Payton, Austin Payton, Shelbie Reed, Autumn Gray, and Valerie Gray. Her Grandson: Johnathon Benson. Her husband: Mark Gray, although separated, they continued to have a caring relationship. Kim had a strong spirit, huge heart, and you always knew where you stood with her. She will be truly missed by all her friends and family. What gives Kim's family peace is knowing that she was very happy in her life, loved spending time with all her family, and had an awesome time in Hawaii on her last weeks of life. Kim had a tremendous love for animals. She loved to take in strays of the human and animal kind. Her first time in Hawaii she gave strangers money to help feed the stray cats. She had horses, dogs and cats that she adored. Rest in peace daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Until we meet again. Celebration of life at a later date due to the quarantine.
