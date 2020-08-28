Kimberly Renee Menki 1969—2020

Kimberly Renee Menke, 51, of Roscoe IL, died peacefully in her home on August 20, 2020 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. Kim was held in the loving embrace of her family when she passed. Kim was born February 8, 1969 to Tommy and Nancy (Steinberg) Kauffman. She was a 1987 graduate of Dakota High School, and obtained her bachelor's degree from Northern IL University.

Kim was an active member of her church community, and one of her greatest joys was her many years singing with the church choir and the Mendelssohn Chorale. Kim also volunteered her time to the YMCA through Camp Winnebago as a board member. She was very physically active and enjoyed playing in a women's competitive volleyball league with her beloved team, "The Court Jesters". Kim grew up at Lake Summerset in Davis Illinois, and loved spending time at the beach with her extended "Lake Family". Besides her loving family, Kim leaves behind so many dear friends who she always made time for, and she was a wonderful example for how to nurture those relationships. Some of the most common words people are sharing about Kim are: caring, warm, positive, strong and faithful.

Surviving are Kim's children Ellyn and Carson Menke; boyfriend Brad Kluesner of Rockford; 2 siblings, Britton (Katie) Kauffman of Davis IL, and Kalli (Doug) Loversky of Oxnard CA; ex-husband and close friend Mike Menke of Roscoe IL; Nieces Hannah Kauffman of Davis IL and Dani (Adam) Burns of Laguna Niguel CA; Nephews Tyler Kauffman of Davis IL and Christian Loversky of Laguna Niguel CA.

Preceding Kim in death were her parents Tommy and Nancy Kauffman. Cremation rites have been accorded. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park, IL 61111.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon at Mitchell Park in Lake Summerset IL on Saturday Sept 12, 2020. This is an outdoor service, please bring your own seating.



