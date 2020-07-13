1/1
Kristine A. Johnson
Kristine A. Johnson 1944—2020
Kristine A. Johnson, 76, passed away on July 11, 2020. Born in Rockford, Illinois on March 26, 1944 daughter to Harold and Lucille (Cannova) Johnson. She was a 1962 graduate of East High School. Immediately following she then attended ISU graduating in 1966. She went on directly after school to become a Health and P.E. teacher at LaSalle-Peru High School until retirement. In that time she also got her Master's Degree. After retirement she spent a lot of her time vacationing with her mom, traveling all over the United States, also to Europe. Kris loved to read books, spend time gardening and taking care of her bird feeders. Kris will be missed by those who loved her most, her sister Linda (Gary) Barker; her nephew Kevin Barker and great nephew Luca Barker. She was predeceased by both her parents. A funeral service will take place for Kris on Friday, July 17th 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
