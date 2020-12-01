Kristine L. "Krissy" Mays 1968—2020
Kristine L. Mays was born to Crystalyn (Bunger) and Jack Mays on July 11, 1968 in Belvidere, IL. She passed away; November 25, 2020 due to complications starting in September that led to other health issues. Her family had faith she was going to pull through as she showed such determination and fight through this final journey.
Kristine was a beloved daughter and granddaughter. She was the apple of her mother's eye, as well as her grandparents Alvina and Herbert Bunger.
Kristine was a dedicated employee. She began working at the Belvidere Oasis McDonald's, and worked there for 38 + years, and was employed until her passing. Kristine or "Krissy" enjoyed greeting the hungry travelers and became friends with many of her coworkers, including her bestie, Debbie Benson, the many regulars, Illinois state troopers, and long-haul truck drivers. Kristine lived a full life and had many stories to tell about her experiences on the night shift.
Kristine was an accomplished cook. She learned her cooking skills from her Uncle Randy Bunger, and she carried on many of the tips and recipes he shared with her over the years. Kristine very much enjoyed cooking dinners for her Aunt Iris (Bunger) and Dean Page.
Kristine valued her time with family. Over the years, Kristine treasured her visits to Oshkosh, WI to visit with her Aunt Dixie (Bunger) and Uncle Dick Allen. She enjoyed going to the tractor pulls with her Uncle Herbie and Aunt Barb Bunger and cheering the competitors on. Kristine made her home for some years with her Aunt Velora (Bunger) Persson where they shared very special times.
In 2018, Kristine flew to Vegas with her friend, Mark, and she had the time of her life. Despite Illinois roots, Kristine cheered for the Green Bay Packers. She loved the Boone County Fair and was a member of the Boone County Pomona Grange and Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Kristine is preceded in death by her father; aunt, Velora (Carl) Persson; uncle, Randy Bunger; grandparents, Herbert and Alvina Bunger; and many extended family members.
She will be greatly missed by her Mother, Crystalyn; Aunt Dixie (Richard) Allen; Aunt Iris Humphrey (Dean Page); Uncle Herbert (Barb) Bunger; and Aunt Ruth Bunger; along with her many cousins; and good friends.
The walk-through visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 9:30-11:15 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008, Please enter through door 4 for visitation. In accordance with CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing required. Due to state guidelines, only 100 people will be allowed in the church at one time. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials may be made in memory of Kristine Mays to her family, Ronald McDonald House, or the Boone County Fair Association. To light a candle or share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
