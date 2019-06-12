|
|
Kurt M. Wiesend 1957—2019
Kurt M. Wiesend, 62, of Machesney Park, passed away, Monday, June 11, 2019 in his home. Born March 21, 1957 in Chicago; the son of Max and Florence (Scanlan) Wiesend.
A current employee of the U.S. Postal Service, Kurt was a U.S. Airforce Veteran and a former boat captain/dive instructor.
Kurt had a life-long passion for music and began drumming at the age of 12. He toured around the world as a drum technician for Cheap Trick and Bob Dylan. He was also a member of numerous bands, currently Bare Bones and the Sensations
He also enjoyed gardening, collecting vintage items, traveling, reading, his pet parrot, Huey and spending time with his family.
Kurt is survived by his mother, Florence Wiesend; sister, Karen M. Zander; brother, Kris M. Wiesend; nieces, Holland (Reid), Devon, Michelle (Paul) and Paige (Adam); nephew, Ian; and great-niece, Genevieve; and his special girlfriend, Donna Olson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Max.
A private memorial service will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel; 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019