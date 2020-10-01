L. David Yates 1928—2020
L. David Yates, age 91 years passed away September 28, 2020. He was born to William and Delia (Barchard) Yates. The family resided in Rockford, Illinois for a couple of years before relocating to rural Kirkland, Illinois. In 1933 they settled on the farm on Malta Road in Kirkland.
David graduated from Kirkland High School in 1947. His call to service began with the US Army in 1954 and completed in 1956. He was proud to have served his country.
Following his military service he went to work for Leich Electric in Genoa Illinois where he met June Beierlotzer. They married on February 14, 1959 and were blessed with 61 years of happiness together.
David returned to farming in the early 1960's and continued until his retirement in 2006. He was also a Real Estate Broker, served as President and Vice President of the Genoa United Way and was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Genoa.
David was an avid collector of political memorabilia and joined the American Political Items Collectors (APIC) association. He actively participated in the hobby and attended national conventions throughout the United States over the past 50 years.
Having been involved in farming for most of his life he developed a passion for collecting John Deere advertising items and toys. He attended many advertising and toy shows and the Gathering of the Green.
To David the love of family was the most important part of life. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. David had great joy while attending family events, gathering with friends, and family travels within the continental United States, as well as cruising Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico and to England to visit the farm near Stoke on Trent where his father lived as a child.
He enjoyed watching Chicago Bears and Cubs games, trivia game shows, and classic movies.
David is survived by his wife June Yates, son Bradley (Valerie) Yates, daughter Stephanie Saari, grandson Jamison Saari, granddaughter Lindsay Yates, sister Irene Kuusisto, brother in law Charles Beierlotzer, brother in law Frank (Joni) Beierlotzer, nephews and nieces Joe (Joy) Gulotta, Steven Yates, Jean Klock, Richard Quist, Leah Johnson, and Shelley Johnson and many great nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Florence and brother in law Joe Gulotta, brother Clarence and sister in law Shirley Yates, sister Grace and brother in law Arden Awe, brother in law Pete Kuusisto, nephew in law Ron Klock, nephew in law Janet Quist, and niece Mary Quist
Memorials can be mailed to the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott, Genoa, IL 60135, or Kirkland History Society, 309 S. Fifth St. Kirkland, IL 60146.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 S. Fifth Street., with military honors. Funeral service will be private. Burial services will be held at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland and is open to all.
