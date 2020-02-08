|
|
L. Eugene Taylor 1926—2020
L. Eugene "Gene" Taylor, 93, of Rockford passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born June 16, 1926, in Rockford, the son of Lyman and Edith (Clark) Taylor. Graduated from Harlem High School. Married Marilyn Lundgren on September 20, 1947, in Rockford. Formerly employed as a farmer, partner with North Park Hardware and was a truck driver. Following retirement, Gene drove the coach at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., and was caretaker for Harlem Cemetery, where he also served on the board. Member of Willow Creek Presbyterian Church. Volunteer and trustee of North Park Fire Department. Survivors include his; daughter, Kathleen Lee; son, Tom (Barb) Taylor; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Nettie Parker. Predeceased by his wife, Marilyn; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and son-in-law, Bill Lee. Special thanks to Independence Village, Northern Illinois Hospice and All Life Solutions for their loving care.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Burial in Harlem Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020