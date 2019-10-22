|
|
LaMar White 1938—2019
LaMar White, born November 20, 1938, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 18, 2019, in his home with loved ones. LaMar is the son of J.L. Thomas and Ophelia White. LaMar was self employed for 50 years taking over the family business. A devoted member of Pilgrim Baptist Church serving in the Transportation and Prison ministries. LaMar is survived by his only sibling Leonard White, children: Pierre, Renée, Renetta White, Velencia (Devin) Thompson, Capri (Mark) McLemore, Lanette (Albert) Gayden and Rene Johnson: 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S. Central Ave. Friday, October 25, 2019: visitation 9-11am, Funeral Services at 11am. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019