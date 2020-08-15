LaMarius D. Hollingshed 2000—2020
LaMarius D. Hollingshed, 20, of Rockford, was called home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. He was born on July 22, 2000 to Nikki Williams and LaMarcus Hollingshed, Sr. Marius had an abundance of positive energy, an infectious smile and a love of making people laugh. He is a protector of his family and had a passion for basketball and music. Marius has a kind and gentle soul and brought so much light into the lives of his loved ones. He is deeply loved and missed and our memories of him will always be cherished until we meet again.
Marius is survived by his parents; grandparents, Donald and Patricia Williams and Lynn and Cynthia Hollingshed; great-grandparents, Orell Hollingshed and Vera Craig-Johnson and Robert Johnson; siblings, LaMarcus, Jr. and LaMarion Hollingshed, Lamaia and Chauncy Gilbert, LaNesha, Marshayla, Marquez, DaQuan, Keon, LaMariyah and Zion Hollingshed and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Marius was predeceased by his uncle, Anthony J. Rolando and great-grandfather, Odie B. Hollingshed.
To help make a change in our community please send memorial contributions to 100 Strong or The Wright Way. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com