Laraine B. "Dolly" Banz 1940—2019
Laraine B. "Dolly" Banz, 79, of Rockford died peacefully at Presence Saint Anne Center in Rockford on Friday, March 22, 2019, as a result of complications of a stroke. Laraine was born on February 24, 1940 in Norway, Michigan. Werner Banz and Laraine met in 1960 and were married in 1965. After marrying Werner, together, they opened and operated coin laundries for 30 plus years. She and Werner also owned and managed several residential and commercial properties. Laraine and Werner worked as a team in their business ventures. Laraine's biggest joy came from spending time with her family and granddaughter. She and Werner spent the last 30 years wintering at their condo in Boca Raton, Florida. They enjoyed beautiful sunrises and watching boats and the beach during the day. Laraine was a breast cancer survivor. Laraine will be remembered as a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She will be sorely missed by her family. She was a kind and caring woman to everyone who knew her.
Laraine is survived by her loving husband, Werner; son, Mark (Jill) Banz and granddaughter, Marisa Banz. She is preceded in death by her parents, Iner and Vicki Sackersen.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019