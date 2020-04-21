|
LaRene Stark 1957—2020
LaRene M. Stark, 62, of Garden Prairie, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.
She was born May 25, 1957, in Sycamore the daughter of Earl and Doris (Allen) Maynard.
LaRene was a graduate of Huntley High School in 1975. After high school, she attended beauty school. She continued to use her haircutting skills to cut hair for friends, neighbors, her children, and grandchildren. She worked various jobs including a position at Union Special and recently at Sunshine Stitches. LaRene's quick wit and fun-loving personality always made her the life of the party. Her character quickly caught the eye of Kevin Stark whom she married on November 22, 1980. Together they fulfilled many lifelong dreams including starting the family business, Stark Service Inc., and raising a family. LaRene's love and dedication for her family and loved ones were beyond comparison. Without question, her grandchildren were her most treasured gifts. She cherished making memories with her grandchildren by baking, sewing, riding on the golf cart, and swimming.
LaRene's life was guided by her faith. She volunteered her time and talents to her church, St. Catherine's of Genoa. Through the years, she taught religious education classes, coordinated funeral luncheons, and willingly lent her talents in any way needed.
LaRene was a truly talented quilter. If she wasn't sewing a quilt for someone as a gift or for her own pleasure, she was teaching others the art of quilting. Through quilting, she brought people together to laugh, sew, and create meaningful friendships. The impact LaRene had through quilting went beyond sewing. She positively influenced many lives with her expertise and charismatic personality.
With her husband by her side, LaRene enjoyed flea markets and quilt store hopping. She cherished creating memories with family during her yearly vacation to St. Pete Beach, Florida. Many of her favorite memories were made right at home on the farm. She enjoyed parties in the shed, summer nights on the patio, and spontaneous family dinners filled with laughter. LaRene Marie Stark was a cherished wife, caring mother, loyal friend, and larger than life grandmother that will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kevin; children, Brad (Mary), Kim (Aaron) Brahmstedt, Adam (Brooke), Boog (Khrystyna), and Andy; grandchildren, Vincent, Blake, Paul, Martha, Genevieve, Brynna, Brody, Brielle, Edith, Rosemary, Henry, Aubree, Arthur, and Charles "Chip"; brothers, Keith (Brenda) Maynard, Earl Maynard, and Bill (Patty) Maynard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen (Linda) Stark, Verne (Carrie) Stark, Cherri (Chuck) Myers, Deb Mackert, and Bud Stark.
Visitation and funeral service is private due to the pandemic. Following the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL 60135.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020