Larry Charles Weber 1941—2020

Larry C. Weber (78) passed away Tuesday, August 18. Born December 17, 1941 in Vincennes, Indiana to Charles and Dorothy Weber. Married to Renate (Reny) Weber in Munich, Germany. He was an Army Veteran, retired from Chrysler after 30 years of employment, and coached little league baseball and basketball.



Survivors include wife Reny, brother Jerry, 3 sons; Jim (Angie), Butch (Kathy), and Tony (Kami). 5 grandchildren; Matthew (Lauren), Tiffany, Andrew (Kaitlyn), Luke (Eryn), Ben. 5 great grandchildren; Brode, Landon, Hunter, Aubree, and Charlotte and longtime friends, Bob King and Don Haughton.



Predeceased by his parents and daughter-in-law, Sheila.



Private services will be attended by immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to The Carlson Boys and Girls Club in Machesney Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store