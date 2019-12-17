|
Larry Clark 1947—2019
Durand - Larry (Red) Charles Clark left us surrounded by his loving family on December 14, 2019. This strong man wasn't able to fight his lingering illness any longer. Larry was born on March 23, 1947 to Margaret (Goeke) and Charles Clark in Monroe, Wisc. Lived his entire life in the Davis, Durand area. He graduated from Durand High School – Class of 1965. His early years he worked for various construction companies and later became a teamster truck driver (known as Wilbur) retiring after 30 years with Teamster Local 325.
He will be missed by his high school sweetheart Debbie of 51 years – married on June 1, 1968 and his sons- Chris (Jessie)-Rock City, Craig – Orangeville and daughter-Kelli Horton-Davis. After these three blessings to their family, along came his grandkids – Dr. Justin (Sam) Clark of DesMoines, IA, Katie and Josh Clark of Rock City, McKenzie (Casey) Horton of Roscoe, Il and Hailey Horton of Davis and a great granddaughter Charlotte (Charlie) Clark of DesMoines, IA. Also known as Uncle Bub to nieces Dana (Kief), Joann, Julie (Ricardo), and Pam and Uncle to Brian and Shawn. And his many special cousins. Family was very important to Larry and was the focus of his life.
He was most grateful to his doctor friends Kirsten Johanson and Kate Kinney of the Monroe Clinic/Hospital. And the wonderful caring Nurses and Cna's from the ER department to all of them on Floor #1 east and west wings! They became his family through his illness and he loved them all.
Larry will join his mother and father and brother Terry.
Cremation rites and private services were his wishes. His immediate family will gather for a celebration of his life. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead assisted the family. For the full obituary please visit, www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
