Larry Curtis Boel 1954—2020
Larry Curtis Boel, 65, of Dixon, IL, passed away Friday October 23, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He worked for Frantz Manufacturing in Sterling, IL and Compressed Air Systems in Rockford, IL for many many years until his retirement.
Larry was born November 1, 1954, in Stockton, CA, the son of Henry Hank and Virginia (Lindberg) Boel. He married Diane Lynn Josephsen on August 24, 1973, in Colfax, WI. In his final days, his family was allowed to bring him home and surround him for the loving husband, father and grandfather he was. He enjoyed family gatherings, eating out; especially at Town and Country, target shooting, traveling/sight seeing, lending a helping hand to anybody that needed it, took pride in taking care of his cars, and was a lending ear for advice to his boys. Most of all he enjoyed and cherished spending time with his grandchildren; nothing made him happier. Larry was a very compassionate and loving husband, father and grandfather 'Pa', and always loved and supported his family first.
Survivors include his lovely wife of 47 years Diane Boel of Dixon, IL; two sons Eric Boel of Grimes, IA and Brandt (Tiffany Reynolds) Boel of Polo, IL, four grandsons Tyler, Nicholas, Grant, and Jace Boel and one granddaughter Alayna Boel; one sister Linnea Mayes of Dixon, IL, one brother Leroy Boel of Rockford, IL; special family friend Dianna Woodrow; and many special nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Brittney Boel, his father and mother-in-law Charles and Blanche Josephsen, Brother-in-law David Mayes, Sister-in-law Mary Boel, Brother-in-law John Josephsen, and also some aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per his request there will not be any services at this time. He will be cremated with Preston-Shilling Funeral Home and reunited with the love of his life upon her passing.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
