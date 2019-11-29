Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Larry D. Boin


1940 - 2019
Larry D. Boin Obituary
Larry D. Boin 1940—2019
Larry D. Boin, 79, of Belvidere, IL passed away on November 27, 2019 in Rockford, IL. He was born on July 6, 1940 in Pinckneyville, IL to Lee and Leona (Holt) Boin. He married his wonderful wife, Beverly Humphry, on March 29, 1969 in Belvidere, IL. Larry served our country in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He was a member of the American Legion and the Post 1461. Larry enjoyed going to the casino, making jokes and telling stories. But most importantly, he loved spending time with his friends and family.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Troy (Jamie) McCabe, Nicki (Scott) Davis, Ginger (Greg) Henson, and Brooke Greenlee; his sister, Linda Zacharria; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; and his brothers, Bill and Jim.
A visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Rev. Pam Lojewski will be officiating. Burial will take place at Belvidere Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be gifted to the Post 1461 or The American Legion. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
