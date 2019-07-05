Home

Larry Hilliard


1942 - 2019
Larry Hilliard Obituary
Larry Hilliard 1942—2019
Larry G. Hilliard, 77, of Rockford passed away on July 1, 2019 into the arms of Jesus and reunited with his bride. Larry was born on February 8, 1942 in Cisne, to Ira and Jessie (Powless) Hilliard. Larry married Phyllis Rainey on June 9, 1962. Larry was a loving husband, dad, papa and great-papa. He was a kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed. Survived by children, Julie Spain, Scott (Alaire) Hilliard and Darin Hilliard; grandchildren, Alyssa, Kelsey, Paige, Nolan, Alexandra and Logan; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Barrett, Ryder, Jett and Avery; brother, Harold (Joyce) Hilliard; sisters, Mary Ann (Bob) Arn, Deanne (Rick) Munhollon; brother-in-law, Bill (Rosie) Rainey; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis and nephew Randy. Visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Journey Church Ministries, 7825 Forest Hills Rd. Loves Park, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Bart Bentley will officiate. Private family interment Byron Cemetery. in lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Larry's family. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
