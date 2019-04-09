|
|
Larry J. Willcockson 1944—2019
Larry J. Willcockson-74-Rockford, died April 6, 2019 in Rockford. Born November 7, 1944 in Trumann, Arkansas, the son of Orville and Louise Terrell Willcockson. He worked in the housekeeping department at Amerock and Camcar. Survivors include his sisters; Carolyn (Glen) Pixler of Rockford and Carol Sue Stannard of Ingram, TX. And his brother, Steve of Trumann, Ar. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Julian Poorman Welte Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Rev. Jonathan Byrd will officiate. Burial at Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019