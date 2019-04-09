Home

POWERED BY

Services
Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home
304 N 5Th St
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 963-0497
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home
304 N 5Th St
Rockford, IL 61107
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home
304 N 5Th St
Rockford, IL 61107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Willcockson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry J. Willcockson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry J. Willcockson Obituary
Larry J. Willcockson 1944—2019
Larry J. Willcockson-74-Rockford, died April 6, 2019 in Rockford. Born November 7, 1944 in Trumann, Arkansas, the son of Orville and Louise Terrell Willcockson. He worked in the housekeeping department at Amerock and Camcar. Survivors include his sisters; Carolyn (Glen) Pixler of Rockford and Carol Sue Stannard of Ingram, TX. And his brother, Steve of Trumann, Ar. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Julian Poorman Welte Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Rev. Jonathan Byrd will officiate. Burial at Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now