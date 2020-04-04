|
|
Larry L Rippentrop 1946—2020
Larry L Rippentrop, 73, Lindenwood, expired on Wednesday, April 1, after a short battle with cancer. He believed that Jesus Christ had saved him from his sins. Larry was born in Rockford, IL to Floyd and Reba (Bozarth) Rippentrop. He graduated from Stillman Valley High School, attended the University of Wisconsin - Platteville, and enlisted in the Marines where he served in Viet Nam as a Forward Artillery Observer. Larry married Vicki Rice on June 23, 1973. He worked for the Gates Rubber Corp. in Rockford, IL for 35 years; he had many skills and volunteered his talents to help others, often allowing his own home projects to remain undone. Larry enjoyed most outdoor activities and spending time with nieces and nephews. He was known for his quirky sense of humor so his death on April Fool's Day was quite appropriate. He is survived by his wife, mother, Aunt Berniece Brace, brothers Gale (Becky) of Cherry Valley and Phillip of Rockford, nephew Nicholas Rippentrop. and many family & friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Eric. Memorials may be given to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need or to Heartland Hospice Care of Rockford, IL. Services will be held on a Saturday at Reynoldswood Christian Camp and Retreat Center in Dixon, IL, soon after the Covid 19 virus pandemic has cleared our state. Dress is casual as there will be a campfire, a songfest, and some outdoor cooking, weather permitting. Otherwise, services will be held in the dining hall. Stateline Cremations website will publish an update giving the date and time for services or you may contact Vicki to leave your phone number or e-mail address to receive info from her. Special thanks to those who helped care for Larry during his illness: Heartland Hospice Care staff; sister-in-law, Michelle Smith; nephew, Andy Smith; niece, Marcy Wilson; and friend Marshea Reed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020