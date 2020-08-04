Larry "Ace" Lee Culver 1942—2020
Larry "Ace" Lee Culver, 78, of Belvidere, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020 at OSF Medical Center, Rockford, IL. Born February 7, 1942 to Orrin G. and Ronelva M. (Thompson) Culver in Kirkland, IL. Larry grew up in Belvidere, IL, a 1960 graduate of Belvidere High School. He proudly served in the USMC 1964-1970. Larry was also a member of Belvidere VFW and American Legion.
With over 48 years of employment, he began as a driver for Lorden Distributing, moved into sales earning numerous awards including Top Salesman, Miller Masters and VP of Sales, retiring from Hayes Beer in 2014. Larry enjoyed family gatherings sharing stories and memories, time with friends, fishing, dining out, time on the beaches of Florida, hunting, cruises, music and dancing. Larry "The Legend" gained many friends and co-workers who all share great stories. Larry's smile, laugh, charisma and blue eyes are characteristics known by all. His love and generosity to his children cherished.
Larry is survived by significant other, Nina Blair; son, Brent (Rinelle) Culver; son, Brian Culver and daughter, Kelli Culver; grandchildren, Cody (Kelsie) Culver, Casey Culver, Breanna Culver, Halee (David) Escamilla, Chloe Culver, Skyler Epps, Sterling Epps and six great-grandchildren; nieces, Laurie Sturm, Robin (Jay) Meurer, Cheryl (Don) Kurtenbach, Karen Culver and nephew, Robert Rudolph, Jr.; great-nieces, Michelle (Chad) Wills, Kristin (Adam) Rosendahl, Heather Culver and Ashley Sturm; great-nephews, Justin Poplett and Heath Culver; several great-great nieces and nephews; former spouse, Bonnie Culver; sister-in-law, Donna Fritz (Culver); cousin, Gene W. Lamont; friend, Tom Lorden and fellow Marine.
Predeceased by parents; brothers, Gordon T. Culver and Thomas A. Culver; sister, Corrine M. (Harris) Shoemaker (Rudolph); nieces, Shelley and Kim Culver; and great-nephew, Derek Sturm.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. Luncheon to follow. Memorials may be made out to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com