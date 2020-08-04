1/1
Larry Lee "Ace" Culver
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry "Ace" Lee Culver 1942—2020
Larry "Ace" Lee Culver, 78, of Belvidere, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020 at OSF Medical Center, Rockford, IL. Born February 7, 1942 to Orrin G. and Ronelva M. (Thompson) Culver in Kirkland, IL. Larry grew up in Belvidere, IL, a 1960 graduate of Belvidere High School. He proudly served in the USMC 1964-1970. Larry was also a member of Belvidere VFW and American Legion.
With over 48 years of employment, he began as a driver for Lorden Distributing, moved into sales earning numerous awards including Top Salesman, Miller Masters and VP of Sales, retiring from Hayes Beer in 2014. Larry enjoyed family gatherings sharing stories and memories, time with friends, fishing, dining out, time on the beaches of Florida, hunting, cruises, music and dancing. Larry "The Legend" gained many friends and co-workers who all share great stories. Larry's smile, laugh, charisma and blue eyes are characteristics known by all. His love and generosity to his children cherished.
Larry is survived by significant other, Nina Blair; son, Brent (Rinelle) Culver; son, Brian Culver and daughter, Kelli Culver; grandchildren, Cody (Kelsie) Culver, Casey Culver, Breanna Culver, Halee (David) Escamilla, Chloe Culver, Skyler Epps, Sterling Epps and six great-grandchildren; nieces, Laurie Sturm, Robin (Jay) Meurer, Cheryl (Don) Kurtenbach, Karen Culver and nephew, Robert Rudolph, Jr.; great-nieces, Michelle (Chad) Wills, Kristin (Adam) Rosendahl, Heather Culver and Ashley Sturm; great-nephews, Justin Poplett and Heath Culver; several great-great nieces and nephews; former spouse, Bonnie Culver; sister-in-law, Donna Fritz (Culver); cousin, Gene W. Lamont; friend, Tom Lorden and fellow Marine.
Predeceased by parents; brothers, Gordon T. Culver and Thomas A. Culver; sister, Corrine M. (Harris) Shoemaker (Rudolph); nieces, Shelley and Kim Culver; and great-nephew, Derek Sturm.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. Luncheon to follow. Memorials may be made out to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved