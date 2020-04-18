|
Larry M. Blucher 1938—2020
Larry was born in Rockford, IL on November 17, 1938. He passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Larry graduated from Rockford East High School in 1956. After graduating he began work at J.L. Clark, was drafted into the Army in 1962 where he served in Germany as an MP. He came home in 1964 and returned to J.L. Clark where he worked as a Colorist until retirement in 1998. As a younger man Larry bowled, pitched fast pitch softball, golfed, travelled and rode his bike. He was a lifetime Bear and Cub fan but nothing made him happier than candy and chocolate chip cookies. Larry was a quiet, sensitive man, intelligent with a great sense of humor. He was loved very much and will be missed. Larry was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves behind 2 brothers; Richard and Rodney (Sally) and a sister Marian Dawson along with several nieces and a nephew. He is predeceased by both parents, a brother Gilbert (Grace), a sister Sonia and a nephew.
There will be a private graveside service at Scandinavian Cemetery and arrangements are being taken care of by Olson Funeral Home. The family asks that memorials be made to The Salvation Army, 500 South Rockford Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104 or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020