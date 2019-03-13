|
Larry McMaster 1940—2019
Larry E. McMaster, 78, of Rockford, passed away March 11, 2019 at Mercy Health Hospital, Riverside Campus. Born April 17, 1940 in Rockton, IL, the son of Lyle & Mildred (Nellie) McMaster. Graduated West High School, class of 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served until retiring honorably in 1979. Married Esther E. Beeton on Oct. 7, 1977 in Biloxi, MS. He worked for Northland (later Midland Paper Company) in Rockford for 21 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time vacationing and with his family.
Survivors include children - Cathy Langson, James (Kathy) McMaster, Tracy (Johnnie) Pierce, Sharon (Danny) Webster, Kelly McMaster and Craig McMaster; 22 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; special niece Carol Richardson-Austin. Predeceased by parents, wife, one brother, five sisters and son-in-law.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment private. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103 – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019