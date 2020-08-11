Larry Steven Fiorello 1951—2020

Larry Steven Fiorello, 69, entered into rest August 8, 2020 at his residence, husband of Tolie Janett Fiorello.

Larry a native of Rockford, IL, where he was in Sales. Born on July 17, 1951 to Lawrence and Phyllis Mitchell Fiorello. He lived in McCormick, SC for the past 13 years.

Additional survivors include daughter, Jody Smitherman (Doug); brothers, Mike Fiorello (Marta); Mark Fiorello (Corena); sisters, Sandy Oar, Patty Bremer (Bill); Connie Untersee (Kurt);and Michele Kohout (Matt). Three grandchildren, Emery Robert Smitherman, Ashley Eccles. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Troy Keller and his sister, Vicki Kalvelage.

A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Church 2540 William Few Parkway Evans, Georgia 30809 with Pastor Charlie Stakely Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:30 pm.



