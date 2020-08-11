1/1
Larry Steven Fiorello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Steven Fiorello 1951—2020
Larry Steven Fiorello, 69, entered into rest August 8, 2020 at his residence, husband of Tolie Janett Fiorello.
Larry a native of Rockford, IL, where he was in Sales. Born on July 17, 1951 to Lawrence and Phyllis Mitchell Fiorello. He lived in McCormick, SC for the past 13 years.
Additional survivors include daughter, Jody Smitherman (Doug); brothers, Mike Fiorello (Marta); Mark Fiorello (Corena); sisters, Sandy Oar, Patty Bremer (Bill); Connie Untersee (Kurt);and Michele Kohout (Matt). Three grandchildren, Emery Robert Smitherman, Ashley Eccles. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Troy Keller and his sister, Vicki Kalvelage.
A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Church 2540 William Few Parkway Evans, Georgia 30809 with Pastor Charlie Stakely Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:30 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved