Larry W. Crawford 1943—2019
Larry W. Crawford, 75, of Machesney Park, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born March 31, 1943, in Dixon, Illinois, the son of Thelma (Alfred) Eads and James W. Crawford. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army Corp of Engineers from 1964 – 1970. Larry married the love of his life, Kathryn Swietzer, on October, 9, 1965. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and had a deep faith. He volunteered on the church's building and grounds committee for many years. Larry was the "go to guy" for anything that needed to be fixed. He was a woodworker and enjoyed his many projects. Larry was a member of Yellowstone Flint and Cap Inc. He loved living history and displaying his handmade, vintage wares. Larry was a simple man, with a generous heart, who enjoyed people, especially the joy of children. He will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him. Larry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Survived by his loving wife, Kathy; children, Cheri Crawford, Christine (Jim) Lynde; foster daughter, LouAnn Gibson; grandchildren, Adam, Jacob and Jayne Lynde, Sandi Blumer; great grandchild, Elizabeth Blumer; special friend, Kim Green; siblings, Dick (LaRuth) Crawford, Linda Free, Vickie (Mike) McFarlane, Stan (Tammy) Eads, Shelley (John) Bokker and Tracy Blumenthal and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Steve Eads.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with rosary and prayer service to follow at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103 and again from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019