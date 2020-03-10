|
Lash Alan Roe 1953—2020
Lash passed away February 23, in his home in Jacumba California. He was born July 6,1953 to Lynn and Mary Jane (Moody) Roe at March AFB In California. He married Susan (Bymaster) Roe-Hollander and Jayne Hurkmans (Roe)Austin and Vicki Gamble (Roe). He graduated from Hononegah High school in 1971. He worked as a lifeguard at the Wagon Wheel in Rockton, he was also employed at the Beloit corp before Joining the Navy in 1986. He volunteered as a teacher at Julian H.S. he helped with wood shop, welding, construction and auto care. Survived by his daughters. Marilyn Roe ,Faith (John ) Frana and Racheal (Barrett) Green. His grandchildren Ethan and Ellie Roe , Hayze and Raleigh Green. His Mother Maryjane Roe, His siblings Ted (Cheryl), Eric (Cindy), Kent (Lynn), Dana(Tonna) and Rebecca Roe ,Marcella (Marty) Anderson, Juanita (Bill) Schelm, Serena (Tim) Miller and Melissa (Adam) Bradley. His Aunt Joannie Nimmer, Many First cousins, Nieces/Nephews and stepchildren.
He was predeceased by son Kyle, His father Lynn Roe, Cousin Randy Nimmer and his wife Vicki. Celebration of Life Will be held at The Burritt Township Hall. 8284 Trash Bridge Rd, March 14 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020