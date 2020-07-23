1/1
Laura L. Kellison-Bagley
1970 - 2020
Laura L. Kellison-Bagley 1970—2020
Laura L. Kellison-Bagley, 50, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born July 21, 1970 in Rockford, the daughter of Tommy O'Sullivan and Martha Bagley. Married John Kellison on July 1, 2007 in Rockford.
Survivors include husband, John Kellison; children, Garrett (Kayla) Jones, Brett Jones, Brooke Jones, Diana Dittman, Joseph Kellison, Mitchel Kennington; grandchildren, Alina, Madison, Matthew, Blake, Alaila, Jaxon, Julia, Elijah, Curtis, Isabella, Cloe, Jason, Jr.; great grandchildren, Axel, Sophia; mother, Martha (Keith) Walters; brother, Tommy Bagley; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service is to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
