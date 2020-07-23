Laura L. Kellison-Bagley 1970—2020
Laura L. Kellison-Bagley, 50, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born July 21, 1970 in Rockford, the daughter of Tommy O'Sullivan and Martha Bagley. Married John Kellison on July 1, 2007 in Rockford.
Survivors include husband, John Kellison; children, Garrett (Kayla) Jones, Brett Jones, Brooke Jones, Diana Dittman, Joseph Kellison, Mitchel Kennington; grandchildren, Alina, Madison, Matthew, Blake, Alaila, Jaxon, Julia, Elijah, Curtis, Isabella, Cloe, Jason, Jr.; great grandchildren, Axel, Sophia; mother, Martha (Keith) Walters; brother, Tommy Bagley; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service is to be held at a later date.