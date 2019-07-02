Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura N. Hicks - Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura N. Hicks - Ellis Obituary
Laura N. Hicks - Ellis 1957—2019
Laura N. Hicks-Ellis, 61, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Laura was born on December 19, 1957 in Ruthville, VA to Clarence L. Hicks and Jacqueline Y. Brown Hicks-Greene. Laura was a beautiful, loving, and full of life person. She will be dearly missed by all of her family, extended family, neighbors and dear friends. She is lovingly remembered and survived by a daughter, Marie J. Ellis of Chicago, IL, a brother, Howard L. Hicks of Roscoe, IL, nieces, Krista R. Hicks, Dawn Y. Hicks and Star J. Hicks of Ruthville, VA, and aunts, Wyonella H. (Hicks) Smith of Chicago, IL and Madolyn L. (Hicks) Globe of Hampton, VA. Laura is predeceased by her parents, Jacqueline Y. Brown Hicks-Greene and Clarence L. Hicks and sister, Robin Y. Hicks.
Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St., Chicago, IL 60611. Visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Olson North Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 with services at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery, 1011 Auburn St., Rockford, IL. To view full obituary visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now