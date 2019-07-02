|
|
Laura N. Hicks - Ellis 1957—2019
Laura N. Hicks-Ellis, 61, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Laura was born on December 19, 1957 in Ruthville, VA to Clarence L. Hicks and Jacqueline Y. Brown Hicks-Greene. Laura was a beautiful, loving, and full of life person. She will be dearly missed by all of her family, extended family, neighbors and dear friends. She is lovingly remembered and survived by a daughter, Marie J. Ellis of Chicago, IL, a brother, Howard L. Hicks of Roscoe, IL, nieces, Krista R. Hicks, Dawn Y. Hicks and Star J. Hicks of Ruthville, VA, and aunts, Wyonella H. (Hicks) Smith of Chicago, IL and Madolyn L. (Hicks) Globe of Hampton, VA. Laura is predeceased by her parents, Jacqueline Y. Brown Hicks-Greene and Clarence L. Hicks and sister, Robin Y. Hicks.
Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St., Chicago, IL 60611. Visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Olson North Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 with services at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery, 1011 Auburn St., Rockford, IL. To view full obituary visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019