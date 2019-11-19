|
|
Laurece M. Thompson 1938—2019
Laurece M. Thompson, 81, Stillman Valley, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, in the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 18, 1938, in Oskaloosa, KS, the daughter of Ross and Helen (Brecheisen) Smith. She married Marvin O. Thompson on October 7, 1958, in Eudora, KS. He passed away on January 7, 2011. Laurece worked in the school cafeteria at Rolling Green Grade School and later at Riverdahl Grade School. She was a member of Brooke Road United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and the CNA's at Mercy Health at Home for their kind and compassionate care. Laurece was a faithful wife and loving mother. Selfless and giving in all she did and to all she knew. Her joyful attitude and bright smile will be missed by all.
Survived by her daughters, Linda Ace, Lisa (Mike) Keller, and Lori (Dan) Houston; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Donny Lewis) Williams, Stefanie (Jerod Hanners) Williams, Miguel (Breanna Crown) Perez, Danny (Kayla) Keller, Bethany (Landon) Thompson, Nathaniel (Hannah) Houston, Abigail and Emily Houston; her great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Kate, Addilyn, Benaiah, Eliana, and Nora; her twin sister, Laurene (Darrel) Young, her sisters, Carol (Kenneth) Roper, and Dorothy Grant; her sister-in-law, Penny Jones; several nieces and nephews including her special niece Kathy DeBrot. Predeceased by her husband, Marvin; her parents, her sister, Shirley Young, her brothers-in-law, Gary Grant, Evan Thompson, Jay Thompson, and Larry Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Rd. Rockford, 61109, with Reverends Chris Brauns and Christopher Druce Jones officiating. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 A.M. on Friday at the church. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019