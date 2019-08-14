|
Laureen J Snider 1946—2019
Laureen "Reen" Joan Snider, 72, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born November 26th 1946 to Erma (Verstraete) and William Snider. Reen worked at Amerock Corporation her entire career. She began as a Key Punch Operator and ended her career in the shipping department. At retirement Reen became the self-proclaimed "queen of putzin around" She enjoyed dancing the jitterbug, all things Elvis, Actor Tom Selleck, the color orange, daisies, dessert and visiting with family and friends. She spent the last few years of her life living at Fairhaven Christian life. The residents and staff fondly remember Reen with an infectious smile, wonderful laugh and her love of the hallmark channel. She is preceeded in death by her Mother and Father; Long-time partner, Butch; Siblings, Jimmy, Nancy, Kathy, Dan and chosen sister Patsy Smith, a friend of 55 years.
She leaves behind her Sister in Law, Sheila Snider; Brother in law Chuck Brady; her cherished nieces and nephews, Jenny Lindgren, Mindy Brown, Carrie TerHorst, Kristy Hook, Adman Tubbesing, Amy Johns, Rob Brady, Miranda Nelson and Rick Brady; God Daughters, Janie (Thomas) Long and Debbie (Tavis) Alfredson and many other aunts, uncles, great niece and nephews and close friends. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 16 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019