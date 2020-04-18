|
Laurence P. Smith 1939—2020
"Larry" Of Mequon, WI. Age 80, died Easter Sunday evening, April 12, 2020 in Fox Point, WI with his beloved daughters by his side after battling pancreatic cancer.
He was the founder and owner of Village Green Home & Garden. Larry was born September 30, 1939 in Rockford to Ernest and Gertrude (nee Gallagher) Smith. He attended St. Peter's School and St. Thomas High School. He graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, with a bachelor's degree in journalism. After graduation, he began a career as a writer for "The Critic" magazine in Chicago but in 1962 moved back to Rockford after his father's death. In Rockford, he assisted his mother and sisters in operating Condon's Lawn & Garden Store on Cedar Street where he learned the garden business. He soon transitioned from his writing career to a career as an entrepreneur opening the first Village Green Home & Garden Store on Center Terrace. In the late 60's, he expanded to a west side location at 2640 N. Main St. Outgrowing Center Terrace, Village Green moved to what was then an undeveloped location on East Riverside Boulevard. That location has since been the flagship of Village Green Home and Garden. Recognized by his peers for his knowledge and passion for the home, garden and casual furniture industry, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Casual Furnishing Association (ICFA) in 2018. Village Green has been a finalist for the prestigious ICFA Apollo Awards for five years, winning it in 2016.
Of all achievements, Larry was most proud of being the father of his two daughters, Carolyn and Cindy. He loved traveling around Europe crewing for Carolyn as she ran in international races; biking along the shore of Green Lake with Cindy; playing golf with his high school friends; and Belgian beer. He also was a runner completing several marathons and continued running well into his 70s. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed discussing books with family and friends. He once wrote, "Memories, love, long friendships-they triumph over all things."
He was predeceased by his parents and best friend Bill Swadley. Survivors include his daughters, Carolyn (Ray Carlson) Smith, MD, Fox Point, WI and Cynthia Smith, Middleton, WI; his longtime companion, Margaret Schweda, Mequon, WI; sisters Sue (Steve) Walker, Durand and Ann (Dennis) Costello, Hilton Head Island, SC; his daughters' mother, Gerrie Gustafson, Rockford; the loyal Village Green staff, and numerous nieces and nephews.
To honor Larry's commitment to the Jesuit tradition of helping the less fortunate, memorials can be made to Rock River Valley Food Pantry, (www.rrvp.org), or Marquette Pro Bono Clinic (contact [email protected]).
A private funeral Mass will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 12Noon. **The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed via the parish website, lumenchristiparish.org, by clicking on the live stream link** Because of COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
