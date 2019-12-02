Home

LaVada Palmer Robinson


1920 - 2019
LaVada Palmer Robinson Obituary
LaVada Palmer Robinson August 16, 1920—November 30, 2019
LaVada Robinson of Wentzville, MO, passed away November 30, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1920 in Leaf River, IL to Homer and Ruth Ridgeway Palmer. She married Luther Love and had seven children. She later married Chester Robinson. LaVada is survived by her children Robert (Janice) Palmer of Durand, IL, Dennis Love (Becky) of West Monroe, LA, Danny Love of Vallejo, CA, Earl Love (Karen) of Hugoton, KS, Sharon (Pete) Bastean of Wentzville, MO and daughter-in-law Ruby Love of Jonesburg, MO; Her sister Loretta Fry of Rockford, IL, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, sons Gary and Douglas, and brothers Earl, Harry, Roy and Donald.
Funeral services are December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, MO. Burial at Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower, MO.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
